Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 22 update: Over 2,100 new cases reported statewide; Virginia Beach, Chesapeake see rise in daily increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,117 additional cases of COVID-19 and 29 new patients hospitalized due to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, November 22, Virginia has an overall number of 217,796 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 195,499 have been confirmed by testing. 22,297 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The 7-day average number of daily cases reported is 2,262 while the current 7-day positivity rate is 7.1%.

Local Cumulative Case Count

Accomack: 1,300 cases, 104 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+12 cases)

Chesapeake: 5,967 cases, 520 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+111 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 534 cases, 28 hospitalized, 16 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 402 cases, 19 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+10 case)

Hampton: 2,575 cases, 113 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+41 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 981 cases, 51 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+14 cases)

James City County: 1,121 cases, 71 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+10 cases)

Mathews: 153 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+1 case)

Newport News: 3,780 cases, 132 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+51 cases)

Norfolk: 6,244 cases, 438 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+66 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 337 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 128 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,091 cases, 349 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+24 cases)

Southampton: 966 cases, 30 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 2,615 cases, 158 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+13 cases)

Virginia Beach: 9,992 cases, 507 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+127 cases)

Williamsburg: 279 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 825 cases, 27 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+8 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 495 cases Saturday which is 23% of the daily increase statewide. This is a big leap in local numbers’ daily percent positivity rate. Hampton Roads only contributed 17% in in the overall statewide daily increase.

More than half of local numbers are coming from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach with a combined tally of 238 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 29 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,469 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.