Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 21 update: More than 2,300 new cases reported statewide, over 400 in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,348 additional cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, November 21, Virginia has an overall number of 215,679 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 193,754 have been confirmed by testing. 21,925 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The website for the VDH website will be offline for a few hours Saturday.

A press release from the department said the site will be offline between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for routine maintenance. The website, including the COVID-19 data dashboards, will be unavailable.

Local Cumulative Case Count

Accomack: 1,288 cases, 104 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+6 cases)

Chesapeake: 5,856 cases, 518 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+57 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 534 cases, 28 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 392 cases, 19 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 2,534 cases, 112 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+28 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 967 cases, 51 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+10 cases)

James City County: 1,111 cases, 71 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+21 cases)

Mathews: 152 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+1 case)

Newport News: 3,729 cases, 132 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+41 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 6,178 cases, 436 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+34 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 335 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 125 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,067 cases, 349 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+14 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 964 cases, 30 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 2,602 cases, 158 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+20 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 9,865 cases, 507 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+149 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 279 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

York: 817 cases, 27 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 403 cases Saturday which is 17% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 103 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Key Local Metrics

403 new cases, a significant increase

Majority of new local cases reported in Virginia Beach (+149) and Chesapeake (+57)

James City County reported high numbers with 21 new cases

+30 new hospitalizations in the Hampton Roads region

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,507 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

For more info from VDH, click here.