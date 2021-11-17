Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 17 Update: VDH reporting higher case counts Wednesday due to ‘technical issue’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,532 new cases Wednesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.7%.

Officials from the VDH say they are reporting higher case counts than expected on Wednesday due to a technical issue. They are currently working on the issue.

As of Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, Virginia has an overall number of 949,803 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 703,033 have been confirmed by testing. 246,770 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently 879 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 14,443 people in the state.

The VDH is partnering with 18 library and library systems to distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits at no cost.

The pilot program, running through December 31, will allow people to pick up an Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test from the library and take the test at home. The test results should be available in 15 minutes.

State metrics

New cases (+2,532) 949,803 total

949,803 total Deaths (14,443 total)

Current hospitalizations ( 879 total currently )

) Test positivity: 5.7%

Vaccine doses administered: 12,205,977

Percent of population with at least one dose: 72.6% (6,195,369)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 86.1%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64% (5,464,077)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 76.1%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 956,232

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local Cases

Accomack: 4,157 cases, 319 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+12 cases)

Chesapeake: 29,321 cases, 1336 hospitalized, 368 deaths (+42 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,663 cases, 76 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 3,941 cases, 92 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+19 case)

Hampton: 15,313 cases, 703 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+17 cases,+1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,565 cases, 231 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+11 hospitalized)

James City County: 7,225 cases, 258 hospitalized, 95 deaths (+20 cases)

Mathews: 903 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 20,950 cases, 797 hospitalized, 304 deaths (+37 cases)

Norfolk: 24,822 cases, 1,535 hospitalized, 353 deaths (+37 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,166 cases, 103 hospitalized, 46 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 1,361 cases, 37 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 12,863 cases, 923 hospitalized, 247 deaths (+1 cases, +27 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,418 cases, 87 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 11,117 cases, 708 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+19 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 50,711 cases, 2,650 hospitalized, 567 deaths (+83 cases, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,185 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case, -1 hospitalized)

York: 5,614 cases, 131 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+14 cases)