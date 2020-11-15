Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 15 update: 1,161 new cases reported, percent positivity rate rises

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,161 additional cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, November 15, Virginia has an overall number of 201,960 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,161 cases reported Sunday, 970 have been confirmed by testing. Another 191 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The state’s positivity rate rose to 7 percent on Sunday, the highest it has been since September.

Latest cumulative count in Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,255 cases, 102 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 5,506 cases, 503 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+7 cases)

Franklin 527 cases, 27 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 382 cases, 18 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+5 cases)

Hampton: 2,376 cases, 106 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+20 cases)

Isle of Wight: 928 cases, 50 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+8 cases)

James City County: 1,041 cases, 72 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 147 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 3,509 cases, 125 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+8 cases)

Norfolk: 5,872 cases 425 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+9 cases)

Northampton: 330 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 115 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no changes)

Portsmouth: 2,997 cases, 343 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+20 cases)

Southampton: 952 cases, 29 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+5 cases)

Suffolk: 2,523 cases, 150 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+28 cases )

) Virginia Beach: 9,164 cases, 477 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+68 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 248 cases, 15 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no changes)

York: 745 cases, 25 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 196 cases Saturday which is 17% of the daily increase statewide.

The following changes go into effect Sunday, November 15:

Reducing capacity at indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 people, down from the current limit of 250

Expansion of Virginia’s mask mandate in indoor public spaces to Virginians ages five and over (the previous mandate set in May was for ages 10 and over)

All essential retail business (grocery stores, pharmacies) must adhere to face covering and social distancing guidelines and violations can now be enforced through the Virginia Department of Health as a class 1 misdemeanor

Alcohol sales will be cut off at 10 p.m. at restaurants, breweries, wineries, etc. and all establishments must close at midnight

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 24 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,284 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Latest Posts