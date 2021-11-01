Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 1 Update: State metrics continue downtrend, positivity rate at 5.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 834 new cases Monday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is at 5.5%.

As of Monday morning, Nov. 1, Virginia has an overall number of 927,999 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 689,244 have been confirmed by testing. 238,775 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report COVID-19 metrics on the weekend. On Saturday, state health officials saw 1,408 new cases. On Sunday, there were 986 new cases.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently 934 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 13,984 people in the state.

State metrics

New cases ( +834 , 839,475 total)

, 839,475 total) Deaths (13,984 total)

Current hospitalizations (934 total currently)

Test positivity: 5.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 11,551,524

Percent of population with at least one dose: 70.1% (5,980,744 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 83.2%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 62.9%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 74.8%

Local cases

Accomack: 4,095 cases, 314 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 28,849 cases, 1298 hospitalized, 359 deaths (+66 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,627 cases, 75 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Gloucester: 3,866 cases, 92 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Hampton: 15,044 cases, 685 hospitalized, 237 deaths (+46 cases)

Isle of Wight: 4,467 cases, 225 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+20 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

James City County: 7,110 cases, 248 hospitalized, 96 deaths (+41 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 895 cases, 29 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 20,623 cases, 782 hospitalized, 297 deaths (+54 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 24,513 cases, 1516 hospitalized, 341 deaths (+77 cases, +10 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,158 cases, 103 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 1,335 cases, 34 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 12,676 cases, 892 hospitalized, 241 deaths (+36 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,398 cases, 87 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+1 case, +2 deaths)

Suffolk: 10,940 cases, 699 hospitalized, 236 deaths (+29 cases, +6 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 49,863 cases, 2,605 hospitalized, 551 deaths (+133 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 1,177 cases, 43 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 5,504 cases, 127 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.