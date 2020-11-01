Virginia COVID-19 Nov. 1 update: Over 1,200 cases reported, Virginia Beach sees rise in numbers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,202 additional cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, November 1, Virginia has an overall number of 182,1392 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,202 cases reported, 972 have been confirmed by testing. Another 230 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Virginia is primed to break those previous highs, but whether it goes well beyond those figures is unclear. A recent model from the University of Virginia had Virginia’s peak around our current figures sometime around Thanksgiving. Many of the new cases are coming from Southwest Virginia, mostly due to smaller gatherings, Gov. Ralph Northam said last week.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,227 cases, 98 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 5,038 cases, 483 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+28 cases)

Franklin: 508 cases, 25 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 357 cases, 18 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 2,199 cases, 93 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+36 cases)

Isle of Wight: 883 cases, 45 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 969 cases, 69 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 137 cases, 11 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 3,282 cases, 120 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+16 cases)

Norfolk: 5,494 cases, 411 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+1 case)

Northampton: 320 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no changes)

Poquoson: 102 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,865 cases, 321 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 936 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+no changes)

Suffolk: 2,346 cases, 138 hospitalized 78 deaths (+1 case,+1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 8,184 cases, 448 hospitalized, 107 deaths (+65 cases)

Williamsburg: 225 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 658 cases, 22 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 162 cases Saturday which is 13% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 43 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,012 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

