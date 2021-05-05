Virginia COVID-19 May 5 update: 842 new cases, positivity rate continues downward trend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 842 new cases along with 21 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 4.3%.

As of Wednesday morning, May 5, Virginia has an overall number of 663,538 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 515,827 have been confirmed by testing. 147,711 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 896 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 21 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 10,823 people in the state.

State Metrics

New Cases ( +842 , 663,538 total)

, 663,538 total) New Deaths ( +21 , 10,823 total)

, 10,823 total) Current Hospitalizations (896 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 6,460,376) (64,622 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 45.5%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 32.6%)

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,815 cases, 205 hospitalized 41 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 20748 cases, 981 hospitalized, 291 deaths (+17 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,132 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths (-1 case)

Gloucester: 2,182 cases, 59 hospitalized, 48 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 10,305 cases, 361 hospitalized, 175 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,127 cases, 146 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 4569 cases, 146 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 597 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 13,836 cases, 425 hospitalized, 224 deaths (+15 cases)

Norfolk: 17,481 cases, 975 hospitalized, 254 deaths (+33 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 802 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 872 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 8,975 cases, 666 hospitalized, 189 deaths (+20 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,971 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (-1 case)

Suffolk: 7,858 cases, 435 hospitalized, 186 deaths (+10 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 35,590 cases, 1,584 hospitalized, 387 deaths (+46 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 759 cases, 27 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

York: 3,707 cases, 68 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+1 case)

Key Local Metrics:

168 new cases

3 new deaths

13 new hospitalized patients

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.