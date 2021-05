Virginia COVID-19 May 4 update: Greater Hampton Roads represents significant portion of new cases, hospitalizations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 711 new cases along with 16 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is now 4.5% (this percentage is PCR testing only.)

More than a quarter of the new cases Tuesday and half of the new hospitalizations are in the WAVY viewing area.

As of May 4, Virginia has an overall number of 662,696 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak.

Currently, there are 861 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. That’s an increase of 39 from the day before.

Statewide Metrics:

COVID-19 cases ( +771 cases , 662,696 total cases)

, 662,696 total cases) COVID-19 deaths ( +16 deaths , 10,823 total deaths – confirmed + probable)

, 10,823 total deaths – confirmed + probable) Current hospitalizations ( +39 hospitalizations , 861 total hospitalizations)

, 861 total hospitalizations) Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 6,408,079) (65,803 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 45.3%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 32.2%)

Local Cases:

Accomack: 2,815 cases, 205 hospitalized 41 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 20731 cases, 979 hospitalized, 291 deaths (+42 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,133 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,182 cases, 59 hospitalized, 48 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 10,305 cases, 359 hospitalized, 175 deaths (+23 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,121 cases, 145 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 4566 cases, 146 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+8 cases)

Mathews: 596 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,821 cases, 425 hospitalized, 224 deaths (+15 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,448 cases, 974 hospitalized, 254 deaths (+27 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Northampton: 802 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 871 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 8,955 cases, 666 hospitalized, 188 deaths (+12 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,972 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 7,848 cases, 436 hospitalized, 186 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 35,544 cases, 1,579 hospitalized, 386 deaths (+34 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 758 cases, 27 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

York: 3,706 cases, 68 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+5 cases)

Key Local Metrics:

187 new cases

2 new deaths

19 new hospitalized patients

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.