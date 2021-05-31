Virginia COVID-19 May 31 update: 146 new cases, 44% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 146 new cases along with 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 2.7%.
As of Monday morning, May 31, Virginia has an overall number of 675,538 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 525,569 have been confirmed by testing. 149,969 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 481 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 13 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,186 people in the state.
State Metrics
- New Cases (+146, 675,538 total)
- New Deaths (+13, 11,186 total)
- Current Hospitalizations (481 Currently)
- Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 8,133,183) (44,776 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 54.5%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 44%)
Local Cases
Accomack: 2,856 cases, 209 hospitalized 42 deaths (NO CHANGES)
Chesapeake: 21,097 cases, 1018 hospitalized, 302 deaths (+7 cases, +3 deaths)
Franklin: 1,134 cases, 55 hospitalized, 32 deaths (NO CHANGES)
Gloucester: 2,249 cases, 61 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+1 case)
Hampton: 10,637 cases, 400 hospitalized, 178 deaths (+6 cases)
Isle of Wight: 3,162 cases, 150 hospitalized, 69 deaths (NO CHANGES)
James City County: 4,642 cases, 158 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (NO CHANGES)
Newport News: 14,219 cases, 467 hospitalized, 230 deaths (+7 cases, +1hospitalized)
Norfolk: 17,888 cases, 1014 hospitalized, 263 deaths (+8 cases)
Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (NO CHANGES)
Poquoson: 890 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths (NO CHANGES)
Portsmouth: 9,129 cases, 678 hospitalized, 199 deaths (NO CHANGES)
Southampton: 1,984 cases, 57 hospitalized, 56 deaths (NO CHANGES)
Suffolk: 7,977 cases, 456 hospitalized, 191 deaths (-1 case, +1 hospitalized)
Virginia Beach: 36,181 cases, 1,661 hospitalized, 406 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Williamsburg: 772 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths (NO CHANGES)
York: 3,776 cases, 71 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+1 case)
For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.