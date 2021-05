Virginia COVID-19 May 3 update: State metrics continue downward trend, over 2.7 million people fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 611 new cases along with 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 4.6%.

As of Monday morning, May 3, Virginia has an overall number of 661,925 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 514,450 have been confirmed by testing. 147,475 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Currently, there are 822 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 16 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 10,807 people in the state.

State Metrics

New Cases ( +611 , 661,925 total)

, 661,925 total) New Deaths ( +16 , 10,807 total)

, 10,807 total) Current Hospitalizations (822 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 6,371,414) (69,526 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 45.1%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 32.0%)

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,813 cases, 205 hospitalized 41 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 20,689 cases, 978 hospitalized, 290 deaths (+15 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,133 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2,182 cases, 59 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 10,282 cases, 357 hospitalized, 174 deaths (+7 cases, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 3,116 cases, 145 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+2 cases)

James City County: 4558 cases, 146 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 596 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 13,806 cases, 424 hospitalized, 224 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,421 cases, 966 hospitalized, 254 deaths (+20 cases)

Northampton: 801 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 871 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 8,943 cases, 664 hospitalized, 188 deaths (+17 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,970 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 7,837 cases, 435 hospitalized, 186 deaths (+3 cases)

Virginia Beach: 35,510 cases, 1,575 hospitalized, 386 deaths (+40 cases)

Williamsburg: 758 cases, 27 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

York: 3,701 cases, 68 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+4 cases)