Virginia COVID-19 May 3 update: Nearly 900 confirmed cases with 44 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 940 cases of COVID-19 Sunday along with 44 deaths.

Of the 940 cases reported Sunday morning, 894 have been confirmed by testing. Another 46 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Overall, Virginia state health officials reported a total number of 18,671 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was announced in Virginia in early March.

Here’s the latest breakdown for the Tidewater (May 2):

Accomack: 400 cases, 21 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Chesapeake: 279 cases, 63 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Franklin: 23 cases 2 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 25 cases, 5 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 123 cases, 28 hospitalized, 1 death

Isle of Wight: 99 cases, 9 hospitalized, 2 deaths

James City County: 163 cases, 51 hospitalized, 13 deaths

Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 125 cases, 33 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Norfolk: 211 cases, 45 hospitalized, 4 deaths

Northampton: 134 cases, 4 hospitalized, 1 death

Poquoson: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 183 cases 35 hospitalized, 8 deaths

Southampton: 127 cases 3 hospitalized, 1 death

Suffolk: 190 cases, 36 hospitalized, 14 deaths

Virginia Beach: 413 cases, 81 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Williamsburg: 22 cases, 6 hospitalized, 2 deaths

York: 47 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

After being ranked near the bottom of the list of states in the U.S. for their testing capacity, Virginia revealed a new metric on Friday for which they will be measuring testing.

The reason for the large spike in testing reported Friday (14,805) compared to previous days is that the methodology in which testing is reported has changed, officials say.

Before the change, though a COVID-19 patient may get tested multiple times over the course of treatment, the Virginia Health Department was only reporting the sum of the patient’s tests as one single test.

They will now report one patient being tested multiple times as multiple tests.

According to the Virginia Hospital Healthcare Association, 948 residents in Virginia with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are currently hospitalized with 193 of those on ventilators.

