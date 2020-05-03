Virginia COVID-19 May 3 update: Nearly 900 confirmed cases with 44 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 940 cases of COVID-19 Sunday along with 44 deaths.
Of the 940 cases reported Sunday morning, 894 have been confirmed by testing. Another 46 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
Overall, Virginia state health officials reported a total number of 18,671 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was announced in Virginia in early March.
Here’s the latest breakdown for the Tidewater (May 2):
Accomack: 400 cases, 21 hospitalized, 6 deaths
Chesapeake: 279 cases, 63 hospitalized, 9 deaths
Franklin: 23 cases 2 hospitalized, 1 death
Gloucester: 25 cases, 5 hospitalized, 1 death
Hampton: 123 cases, 28 hospitalized, 1 death
Isle of Wight: 99 cases, 9 hospitalized, 2 deaths
James City County: 163 cases, 51 hospitalized, 13 deaths
Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Newport News: 125 cases, 33 hospitalized, 9 deaths
Norfolk: 211 cases, 45 hospitalized, 4 deaths
Northampton: 134 cases, 4 hospitalized, 1 death
Poquoson: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Portsmouth: 183 cases 35 hospitalized, 8 deaths
Southampton: 127 cases 3 hospitalized, 1 death
Suffolk: 190 cases, 36 hospitalized, 14 deaths
Virginia Beach: 413 cases, 81 hospitalized, 15 deaths
Williamsburg: 22 cases, 6 hospitalized, 2 deaths
York: 47 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death
To look at data from each locality, click here.
After being ranked near the bottom of the list of states in the U.S. for their testing capacity, Virginia revealed a new metric on Friday for which they will be measuring testing.
The reason for the large spike in testing reported Friday (14,805) compared to previous days is that the methodology in which testing is reported has changed, officials say.
Before the change, though a COVID-19 patient may get tested multiple times over the course of treatment, the Virginia Health Department was only reporting the sum of the patient’s tests as one single test.
They will now report one patient being tested multiple times as multiple tests.
According to the Virginia Hospital Healthcare Association, 948 residents in Virginia with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are currently hospitalized with 193 of those on ventilators.
This article will be updated throughout the day.
