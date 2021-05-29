Virginia COVID-19 May 29 update: Over 300 new cases positivity rate down to 2.5%, 44%of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 322 new cases along with 4 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth dropped to 2.5%.
As of Saturday morning, May 29, Virginia has an overall number of 675,165 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 525,259 have been confirmed by testing. 149,906 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 524 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 4 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,160 people in the state.
State Metrics
- New Cases (+322, 675,165 total)
- New Deaths (+4, 11,160 total)
- Current Hospitalizations (524 Currently)
- Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 8,131,532) (44,776 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 54.5%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 44%)
Local Metrics
Accomack: 2,856 cases, 209 hospitalized 42 deaths
Chesapeake: 21,082 cases, 1019 hospitalized, 298 deaths
Franklin: 1,134 cases, 55 hospitalized, 32 deaths
Gloucester: 2,247 cases, 61 hospitalized, 49 deaths
Hampton: 10,623 cases, 397 hospitalized, 178 deaths
Isle of Wight: 3,162 cases, 150 hospitalized, 69 deaths
James City County: 4,634 cases, 157 hospitalized, 72 deaths
Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths
Newport News: 14,195 cases, 465 hospitalized, 229 deaths
Norfolk: 17,871 cases, 1014 hospitalized, 262 deaths
Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths
Poquoson: 890 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths
Portsmouth: 9,129 cases, 678 hospitalized, 199 deaths
Southampton: 1,984 cases, 57 hospitalized, 56 deaths
Suffolk: 7,974 cases, 455 hospitalized, 191 deaths
Virginia Beach: 36,158 cases, 1,658 hospitalized, 406 deaths
Williamsburg: 772 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths
York: 3,775 cases, 71 hospitalized, 54 deaths
For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.