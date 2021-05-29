Virginia COVID-19 May 29 update: Over 300 new cases positivity rate down to 2.5%, 44%of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 322 new cases along with 4 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth dropped to 2.5%.

As of Saturday morning, May 29, Virginia has an overall number of 675,165 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 525,259 have been confirmed by testing. 149,906 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 524 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 4 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,160 people in the state.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 322, 675,165 total )

322, ) New Deaths ( + 4, 11,160 total )

4, ) Current Hospitalizations (524 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 8,131,532) (44,776 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 54.5%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 44%)

Local Metrics

Accomack: 2,856 cases, 209 hospitalized 42 deaths

Chesapeake: 21,082 cases, 1019 hospitalized, 298 deaths

Franklin: 1,134 cases, 55 hospitalized, 32 deaths

Gloucester: 2,247 cases, 61 hospitalized, 49 deaths

Hampton: 10,623 cases, 397 hospitalized, 178 deaths

Isle of Wight: 3,162 cases, 150 hospitalized, 69 deaths

James City County: 4,634 cases, 157 hospitalized, 72 deaths

Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths

Newport News: 14,195 cases, 465 hospitalized, 229 deaths

Norfolk: 17,871 cases, 1014 hospitalized, 262 deaths

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths

Poquoson: 890 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Portsmouth: 9,129 cases, 678 hospitalized, 199 deaths

Southampton: 1,984 cases, 57 hospitalized, 56 deaths

Suffolk: 7,974 cases, 455 hospitalized, 191 deaths

Virginia Beach: 36,158 cases, 1,658 hospitalized, 406 deaths

Williamsburg: 772 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths

York: 3,775 cases, 71 hospitalized, 54 deaths

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.