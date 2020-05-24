Virginia COVID-19 May 24 update: Less than 500 cases reported with 12 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 495 cases of COVID-19 statewide a day before Memorial Day.

As of Sunday morning, May 24, Virginia has an overall number of 36,244 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 495 cases reported from Saturday, 489 have been confirmed by testing. Another 6 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest local numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 727 cases, 41 hospitalized,  11 deaths

Chesapeake: 433 cases, 82 hospitalized, 13 deaths

Franklin:  38 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 30 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 174 cases,  30 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 124 cases, 11 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 196 cases, 55 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths,

Newport News: 237 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 399 cases, 61 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Northampton: 213 cases 19 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death

Portsmouth: 262 cases,  40 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Southampton: 143 cases, 5 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Suffolk: 295 cases, 46 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Virginia Beach: 603 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Williamsburg: 43 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

York: 68 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

VDH is now breaking down the data between hard-hit Northern Virginia, the state’s main source of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and the rest of the state, giving us a clearer picture of how the rest of the state is doing in comparison. Northern Virginia has delayed phase 1 until at least May 28 due to its high number of cases. Accomack County on the Eastern Shore and Richmond City have also delayed phase 1.

