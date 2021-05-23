Virginia COVID-19 May 23 update: 236 new cases, positivity rate at 2.8%, over 53% of population partially vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 236 new cases along with 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth dropped to 2.8%.

As of Sunday morning, May 23, Virginia has an overall number of 673,029 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 523,719 have been confirmed by testing. 149,310 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 543 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 9 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,097 people in the state.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 236, 673,029 total )

236, ) New Deaths ( + 9, 11,106 total )

9, ) Current Hospitalizations (543 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 7,873,269) (51,517 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 53.0%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 42.3%)

Local Metrics

Accomack: 2,849 cases, 208 hospitalized 42 deaths

Chesapeake: 21,010 cases, 1007 hospitalized, 298 deaths

Franklin: 1,132 cases, 55 hospitalized, 32 deaths

Gloucester: 2,211 cases, 62 hospitalized, 48 deaths

Hampton: 10,522 cases, 390 hospitalized, 178 deaths

Isle of Wight: 3,146 cases, 149 hospitalized, 69 deaths

James City County: 4,618 cases, 155 hospitalized, 72 deaths

Mathews: 597 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths

Newport News: 14,075 cases, 458 hospitalized, 228 deaths

Norfolk: 17,795 cases, 1004 hospitalized, 259 deaths

Northampton: 808 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths

Poquoson: 878 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Portsmouth: 9,095 cases, 676 hospitalized, 197 deaths

Southampton: 1,982 cases, 56 hospitalized, 56 deaths

Suffolk: 7,952cases, 452 hospitalized, 191 deaths

Virginia Beach: 36,053 cases, 1,642 hospitalized, 404 deaths

Williamsburg: 768 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths

York: 3,741 cases, 70 hospitalized, 54 deaths

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.