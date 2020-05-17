Virginia COVID-19 May 17 update: 668 confirmed cases with 7 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 668 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 7 deaths.
As of Sunday morning, May 17, Virginia has an overall number of 30,388 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 705 cases reported from Saturday, 668 have been confirmed by testing. Another 37 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
Here the latest numbers in the Tidewater are (May 17)
Accomack: 668 cases, 30 hospitalized, 9 deaths
Chesapeake: 384 cases, 76 hospitalized, 10 deaths
Emporia: 52 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths
Franklin: 29 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death
Gloucester: 28 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death
Hampton: 161 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths
Isle of Wight: 115 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths
James City County: 186 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths
Mathews: 5 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Newport News: 193 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths
Norfolk: 350 cases, 56 hospitalized, 5 deaths
Northampton: 198 cases 14 hospitalized, 9 deaths
Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Portsmouth: 225 cases, 39 hospitalized, 10 deaths
Southampton: 135 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 deaths
Suffolk: 264 cases, 41 hospitalized, 22 deaths
Virginia Beach: 548 cases, 86 hospitalized, 19 deaths
Williamsburg: 43 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths
York: 62 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, the number of Virginia residents currently hospitalized and have confirmed positive for the virus has dropped to 997 with 379 in the ICU and 195 on ventilators.
