Virginia COVID-19 May 17 update: 668 confirmed cases with 7 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 668 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 7 deaths.

As of Sunday morning, May 17, Virginia has an overall number of 30,388 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 705 cases reported from Saturday, 668 have been confirmed by testing. Another 37 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here the latest numbers in the Tidewater are (May 17)

Accomack: 668 cases, 30 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Chesapeake: 384 cases, 76 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Emporia: 52 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Franklin: 29 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 28 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 161 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 115 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 186 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 193 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 350 cases, 56 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Northampton: 198 cases 14 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 225 cases, 39 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Southampton: 135 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Suffolk: 264 cases, 41 hospitalized, 22 deaths

Virginia Beach: 548 cases, 86 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Williamsburg: 43 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

York: 62 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, the number of Virginia residents currently hospitalized and have confirmed positive for the virus has dropped to 997 with 379 in the ICU and 195 on ventilators.

Latest Posts