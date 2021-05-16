Virginia COVID-19 May 16 update: Less than 300 new cases reported, positivity rate down to 3.2%, over 7 million vaccine doses administered

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 280 new cases along with 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth dropped to 3.2%.

As of Sunday morning, May 16, Virginia has an overall number of 670,184 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 521,700 have been confirmed by testing. 148,484 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 656 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,018 people in the state.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 280, 670,184 total )

280, ) New Deaths ( + 10, 11,018 total )

10, ) Current Hospitalizations (656 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 7,073,537) (44,135 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 48.2%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 37.5%)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.