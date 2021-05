Virginia COVID-19 May 12 update: New local cases, deaths and hospitalizations drop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 561 new cases along with 15 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth has dropped to 3.9%.

As of Wednesday morning, May 12, Virginia has an overall number of 668,147 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 520,333 have been confirmed by testing. 147,814 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without being tested.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently 779 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 10,934 people in the Commonwealth.

State metrics

New cases ( + 561, 668,147 total)

( 561, 668,147 total) New deaths ( + 15, 10,934 total)

( 15, 10,934 total) Current hospitalizations (779)

(779) Vaccine doses administered (total doses administered: 6,876,455, percent of population with at least 1 dose: 47.4%, percent of the population fully vaccinated 35.9%)

Local cases

Accomack: 2,829 cases, 207 hospitalized 41 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 20,863 cases, 990 hospitalized, 292 deaths (+10 cases)

Franklin: 1,132 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2,196 cases, 61 hospitalized, 48 deaths ( +2 cases)

Hampton: 10,434 cases, 364 hospitalized, 177 deaths (+6 cases)

Isle of Wight: 3,137 cases, 150 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 4,594 cases, 151 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+7 cases,+2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 597 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,941 cases, 439 hospitalized, 226 deaths (+9 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,609 cases, 989 hospitalized, 256 deaths (+15 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Northampton: 805 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no changes)

Poquoson: 873 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths (no changes)

Portsmouth: 9,042 cases, 670 hospitalized, 192 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,972 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (-1 case)

Suffolk: 7,889 cases, 444 hospitalized, 188 deaths (-2 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 35,827 cases, 1,602 hospitalized, 396 deaths (+30 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 766 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 3,729 cases, 68 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+2 cases)

Key local metrics:

89 new cases

1 new death

18 new hospitalized patients

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.