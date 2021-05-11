Virginia COVID-19 May 11 update: 600 new cases, over 3 million fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 600 new cases along with 17 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth dropped to 4.1%.

As of Wednesday morning, May 11, Virginia has an overall number of 667,586 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 520,009 have been confirmed by testing. 147,577 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 741 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 17 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 10,919 people in the state.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 600, 667,586 total)

600, 667,586 total) New Deaths ( + 17, 10,919 total)

17, 10,919 total) Current Hospitalizations (741 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 6,832,156) (50,633 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 47.3%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 35.5%)

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,826 cases, 207 hospitalized 41 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 20,853 cases, 990 hospitalized, 292 deaths ( 30 cases, 3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,131 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths ( 1 case, 1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 2,194 cases, 61 hospitalized, 48 deaths ( 2 cases)

Hampton: 10,428 cases, 364 hospitalized, 177 deaths ( 13 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,136 cases, 150 hospitalized, 68 deaths ( 1 case, 2 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,587 cases, 149 hospitalized, 72 deaths (-2 cases)

Mathews: 597 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,932 cases, 435 hospitalized, 226 deaths ( 20 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 death)

Norfolk: 17,594 cases, 984 hospitalized, 256 deaths ( 28 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 805 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no changes)

Poquoson: 873 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths (no changes)

Portsmouth: 9,038 cases, 669 hospitalized, 192 deaths ( 14 cases)

Southampton: 1,973 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 7,891 cases, 441 hospitalized, 188 deaths ( 5 cases, 3 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 35,797 cases, 1,599 hospitalized, 395 deaths ( 41 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death)

Williamsburg: 764 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths (-1 case, 1 hospitalized)

York: 3,727 cases, 68 hospitalized, 52 deaths ( 3 cases)

Key Local Metrics:

158 new cases

4 new deaths

20 new hospitalized patients

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.