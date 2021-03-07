Virginia COVID-19 March 7 update: Over 1,100 new cases, over 800K fully vaccinated, positivity rate drops to 6.2%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,163 new cases along with 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down to 6.2%.
As of Sunday morning, March 7, Virginia has an overall number of 585,700 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 461,172 have been confirmed by testing. 124,528 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
Statewide numbers
- New cases: (+1,163, 585,700 total), (1,489 per day on average, record is 6,166)
- New deaths (+24, 9,596 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed
- Current hospitalizations (+77 patients, 1,127 total), trending down overall
- Testing (6.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 21K per day on average)
- Doses administered (2,267,459 total doses, 53,630 per day on average, 802,667 fully vaccinated, 17.2% with at least one dose
- Doses distributed (2,693,535 total), 89.4% first doses administered and 69.9% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 180,000 per week, with 69,000 coming from Johnson & Johnson this week, plus 52K from the federal pharmacy program.
Virginia is getting a boost of 69,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week, with some coming to the Tidewater region, but the vaccine is still only available to people in phase 1b under Virginia’s pre-registration system and is mostly going to rural areas.
Local Cases
Accomack: 2,625 cases, 187 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+66 cases)
Chesapeake: 18,519 cases, 861 hospitalized, 232 deaths (+28 cases, +2 deaths)
Franklin: 1023 cases, 51 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+4 cases)
Gloucester: 1,914 cases, 51 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+7 cases)
Hampton: 8,825 cases, 303 hospitalized, 129 deaths (+31 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Isle of Wight: 2,691 cases, 120 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)
James City County: 3,935 cases, 131 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)
Mathews: 556 cases, 20 hospitalized, 11 deaths
Newport News: 11,735 cases, 318 hospitalized, 190 deaths (+27 cases)
Norfolk: 15,155 cases, 829 hospitalized, 217 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)
Northampton: 727 cases, 73 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+1 hospitalized)
Poquoson: 732 cases, 20 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)
Portsmouth: 7,824 cases, 590 hospitalized, 149 deaths (+10 cases)
Southampton: 1,861 cases, 49 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+1 case)
Suffolk: 7,017 cases, 400 hospitalized, 167 deaths (+11 cases, +2 deaths)
Virginia Beach: 31,131 cases, 1,310 hospitalized, 335 deaths (+54 cases, +2 deaths)
Williamsburg: 545 cases, 24 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)
York: 3,114 cases, 52 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+10 cases)
Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 305 cases Saturday, which is 26% of the daily increase statewide.
Key local metrics
- 305 new cases
- 10 new deaths
- +5 hospitalized (683 total), trending down but still high
Local vaccinations (fully vaccinated only)
Accomack: 3,686
Chesapeake: 16,037
Franklin: 645
Gloucester: 4,589
Hampton: 10,689
Isle of Wight: 3,156
James City County: 11,797
Mathews: 1,382
Newport News: 12,625
Norfolk: 10,371
Northampton: 2,003
Poquoson: 1,443
Portsmouth: 3,950
Southampton: 1,462
Suffolk: 5,866
Virginia Beach: 35,260
Williamsburg: 1,430
York: 6,587
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,127 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.
Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.