Virginia COVID-19 March 7 update: Over 1,100 new cases, over 800K fully vaccinated, positivity rate drops to 6.2%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,163 new cases along with 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down to 6.2%.

As of Sunday morning, March 7, Virginia has an overall number of 585,700 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 461,172 have been confirmed by testing. 124,528 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,163 , 585,700 total), (1,489 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 585,700 total), New deaths (+ 24, 9,596 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed

9,596 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed Current hospitalizations ( + 77 patients, 1,127 total) , trending down overall

77 patients, , trending down overall Testing ( 6.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 21K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 21K per day on average) Doses administered (2,267,459 total doses, 53,630 per day on average , 802,667 fully vaccinated , 17.2% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (2,693,535 total), 89.4% first doses administered and 69.9% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 180,000 per week, with 69,000 coming from Johnson & Johnson this week, plus 52K from the federal pharmacy program.

Virginia is getting a boost of 69,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week, with some coming to the Tidewater region, but the vaccine is still only available to people in phase 1b under Virginia’s pre-registration system and is mostly going to rural areas.

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,625 cases, 187 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+66 cases)

Chesapeake: 18,519 cases, 861 hospitalized, 232 deaths (+28 cases, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 1023 cases, 51 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 1,914 cases, 51 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+7 cases)

Hampton: 8,825 cases, 303 hospitalized, 129 deaths (+31 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,691 cases, 120 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 3,935 cases, 131 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 556 cases, 20 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Newport News: 11,735 cases, 318 hospitalized, 190 deaths (+27 cases)

Norfolk: 15,155 cases, 829 hospitalized, 217 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 727 cases, 73 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 732 cases, 20 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 7,824 cases, 590 hospitalized, 149 deaths (+10 cases)

Southampton: 1,861 cases, 49 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 7,017 cases, 400 hospitalized, 167 deaths (+11 cases, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 31,131 cases, 1,310 hospitalized, 335 deaths (+54 cases, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 545 cases, 24 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

York: 3,114 cases, 52 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+10 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 305 cases Saturday, which is 26% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

305 new cases

10 new deaths

+5 hospitalized (683 total), trending down but still high

Local vaccinations (fully vaccinated only)



Accomack: 3,686

Chesapeake: 16,037

Franklin: 645

Gloucester: 4,589

Hampton: 10,689

Isle of Wight: 3,156

James City County: 11,797

Mathews: 1,382

Newport News: 12,625

Norfolk: 10,371

Northampton: 2,003

Poquoson: 1,443

Portsmouth: 3,950

Southampton: 1,462

Suffolk: 5,866

Virginia Beach: 35,260

Williamsburg: 1,430

York: 6,587

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,127 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

