Virginia COVID-19 March 29 update: Over 1,100 new cases, positivity up to 5.8%, hospitalization back on the rise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,143 new cases along with 21 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth rises to 5.8%.

As of Monday morning, March 29, Virginia has an overall number of 616,509 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 482,186 have been confirmed by testing. 134,323 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Virginia’s new daily cases have been on a steady rise for the past few days which mirroring a similar pattern in states across the country.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC said she had a feeling of “impending doom” if people keep easing off.

President Joe Biden warned Monday that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a “fourth surge” of COVID-19.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,143 , 616,509 total), (1,411 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 616,509 total), (1,411 per day on average, record is 6,166) New deaths ( +21, 10,219 total), reported deaths down significantly after major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system (10 per day 7-day average)

10,219 total), reported deaths down significantly after major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system (10 per day 7-day average) Current hospitalizations ( +37 patients , 1,043 total), trending up overall

, 1,043 total), trending up overall Testing ( 5.8% 7-day average of positive tests ), trending up since early January, testing down (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

), trending up since early January, testing down (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January) Doses administered (3,590,553 total doses, 59,538 per day on average, 1,278,643 fully vaccinated, 27.4% with at least one dose , 14.7% fully vaccinated

, Doses distributed (3,927,185 total), 98.5% first doses administered and 79.9% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now roughly 195,000 per week, About 49,000 Johnson & Johnson doses per week coming March 29 (was supposed to be roughly 100,000 per week)

Vaccines are expected to be available to the general public by the end of April.

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,704 cases, 197 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 19,429 cases, 909 hospitalized, 271 deaths (+34 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,058 cases, 53 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2049 cases, 56 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+7 cases)

Hampton: 9469 cases, 330 hospitalized, 154 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,906 cases, 130 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

James City County: 4,250 cases, 137 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+11 cases)

Mathews: 575 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 12,592 cases, 352 hospitalized, 208 deaths (+28 cases)

Norfolk: 16,059 cases, 887 hospitalized, 235 deaths (+41 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 750 cases, 76 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 797 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,298 cases, 620 hospitalized, 170 deaths (+11 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,909 cases, 53 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+1 case, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Suffolk: 7,357 cases, 419 hospitalized, 175 deaths (+9 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 33,029 cases, 1,404 hospitalized, 359 deaths (+58 cases)

Williamsburg: 647 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 3,411 cases, 57 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+8 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 249 cases Saturday, which is 21% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

249 new cases

9 new deaths

+11 hospitalized (311 total), trending down but still high

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,043 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

