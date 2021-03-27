Virginia COVID-19 March 27 update: New cases back on the rise, current hospitalization still below 1K, positivity rate at 5.7%

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been barred from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc over a month ago. An EU official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed a report that first appeared in the Financial Times. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,912 new cases along with 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is up to 5.7%.

As of Saturday morning, March 27, Virginia has an overall number of 613,974 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 480,405 have been confirmed by testing. 133,569 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,912 , 613,974 total), (1,411 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 613,974 total), (1,411 per day on average, record is 6,166) Case incidence rate: 16.6 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

, down from 72 in late January New deaths ( +24, 10,178 total), reported deaths down significantly after major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system (10 per day 7-day average)

10,178 total), reported deaths down significantly after major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system (10 per day 7-day average) Current hospitalizations ( +66 patients , 998 total), trending down overall

, 998 total), trending down overall Testing ( 5.7% 7-day average of positive tests ), trending down since early January, testing down (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

), trending down since early January, testing down (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January) Doses administered (3,403,097 total doses, 54,376 per day on average, 1,222,047 fully vaccinated, 26.5% with at least one dose , 14.3% fully vaccinated

, Doses distributed (3,598,965 total), 103.3% first doses administered and 80.9% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now roughly 195,000 per week, About 49,000 Johnson & Johnson doses per week coming March 29 (was supposed to be roughly 100,000 per week)

Virginia is getting more doses per week next week with the introduction of about 49,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which is about half the original number the commonwealth thought it would get it.

The extra doses per week will allow even more vaccine clinics. A new mass vaccination center opening in Norfolk next week will help vaccinate people from across the region, with about 3,000 shots per day.

Vaccines are expected to be available to the general public by the end of April.

The federal program shots are in addition to Virginia’s weekly allotment distributed through local health departments (that’s currently around 190,000 first doses).

The majority of retail pharmacy partners in Virginia have been using the state’s pre-registration list and contacting people based on that sign-up. However CVS has elected to stay with its own in-house scheduling system for vaccine appointments.

If you meet the current eligibility requirements, visit VaccineFinder.org to make an appointment, where available.

Mass vaccination sites like one in Portsmouth (and soon to be Norfolk and Suffolk) are also using the state’s pre-registration list to vaccinate thousands. If you’re eligible you’ll be contacted by the health department.

You can read all of WAVY’s vaccine stories and resources here.

Have a question about vaccines and more? Visit our Dose of Clarity page for FAQs.

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,695 cases, 196 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 19,358 cases, 904 hospitalized, 269 deaths (+77 cases, +3 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Franklin: 1,054 cases, 53 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 2040 cases, 56 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+9 cases)

Hampton: 9410 cases, 327 hospitalized, 150 deaths (+39 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,881 cases, 127 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+15 cases)

James City County: 4,202 cases, 137 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+13 cases)

Mathews: 575 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 12,525 cases, 352 hospitalized, 207 deaths (+78 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 death)

Norfolk: 15,978 cases, 885 hospitalized, 235 deaths (+67 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 745 cases, 75 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+8 cases)

Poquoson: 793 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,262 cases, 620 hospitalized, 169 deaths (+24 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,904 cases, 51 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 7,326 cases, 417 hospitalized, 174 deaths (+19 cases)

Virginia Beach: 32,875 cases, 1,404 hospitalized, 359 deaths (+109 cases, +7 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 640 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+28 cases)

York: 3,393 cases, 57 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+17 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 518 cases Saturday, which is 27% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

518 new cases

8 new deaths

+18 hospitalized (291 total), trending down but still high

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 998 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.