Virginia COVID-19 March 16 update: Over 1,200 new cases, 44 additional deaths, positivity rate at 5.2%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,276 new cases along with 44 new deaths related to COVID-19Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down to 5.2%.

As of Tuesday morning, March 16, Virginia has an overall number of 597,141 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 469,573 have been confirmed by testing. 127,568 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,276 , 597,141 total)

, 597,141 total) New deaths (+ 44, 10,104 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed (76 per day 7-day average)

10,104 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed Current hospitalizations ( +116 , 1,088 total) , trending down overall

, , trending down overall Testing ( 5.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January) Doses administered (2,775,063 total doses, 52,669 per day on average , 1,025,332 fully vaccinated , 21.3% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (3,102,745 total), 89.8% first doses administered and 78.7% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 188,000 per week, with 69,000 more from Johnson & Johnson last week, plus 52K weekly from the federal pharmacy program.

You can read all of WAVY’s vaccine stories and resources here.

Have a question about vaccines and more? Visit our Dose of Clarity.

The Virginia Department of Health is moving to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations on the Eastern Shore, after health officials said they’ve nearly completed the first round of Phase 1c in the health district.

Phase 1c includes workers in energy, food service, construction water/wastewater, communications and media, public safety and more.

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,657 cases, 191 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Chesapeake: 18,892 cases, 879 hospitalized, 262 deaths (+56 cases, +6 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Franklin: 1,029 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (-1 case )

Gloucester: 1,970 cases, 54 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+9 cases)

Hampton: 9013 cases, 311 hospitalized, 143 deaths (+24 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,781 cases, 122 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+8 cases)

James City County: 4,039 cases, 134 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+11 cases)

Mathews: 561 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 12,038 cases, 325 hospitalized, 204 deaths (+29 cases, 1 death)

Norfolk: 15,467 cases, 861 hospitalized, 228 deaths (+29 cases, +8 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 730 cases, 74 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+1 case, -1 death)

Poquoson: 754 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,019 cases, 607 hospitalized, 160 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,876 cases, 50 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 7,137 cases, 410 hospitalized, 176 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 31,937 cases, 1,353 hospitalized, 354 deaths (+89 cases, +11 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 552 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 3,238 cases, 54 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 308 cases Saturday, which is 24% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

308 new cases

13 new deaths

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,088 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.