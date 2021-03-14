Virginia COVID-19 March 14 update: State surpasses 10,000 deaths, nearly 1 million fully vaccinated, positivity rate at 5.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Sunday morning, March 14, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,173 new cases along with 34 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down to 5.5%.

Currently, Virginia has an overall number of 594,735 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 467,995 have been confirmed by testing. 126,740 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Virginia has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths, however it is important to note that deaths by the day a COVID-19 patient actually died have been trending down overall since January. The bulk of the newly reported deaths weren’t in the past month.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,173 594,735 total)

594,735 total) New deaths (+ 34, 10,019 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed (76 per day 7-day average)

10,019 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed Current hospitalizations ( +35 , 1,063 total) , trending down overall

, , trending down overall Testing ( 5.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January) Doses administered (2,623,902 total doses, 55,194 per day on average , 971,254 fully vaccinated , 19.5% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (2,781,845 total), 98.7% first doses administered and 79.7% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 188,000 per week, with 69,000 more from Johnson & Johnson last week, plus 52K weekly from the federal pharmacy program.

You can read all of WAVY’s vaccine stories and resources here.

Have a question about vaccines and more? Visit our Dose of Clarity page for FAQs.

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,649 cases, 190 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 18,805 cases, 873 hospitalized, 256 deaths (+30 cases, +2 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Franklin: 1028 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (no changes)

Gloucester: 1,958 cases, 54 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 8,977 cases, 309 hospitalized, 142 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,753 cases, 122 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+11 cases)

ames City County: 4,010 cases, 134 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+15 cases)

Mathews: 560 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 11,985 cases, 323 hospitalized, 202 deaths (33 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 death)

Norfolk: 15,407 cases, 853 hospitalized, 227 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 729 cases, 73 hospitalized, 35 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 748 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,986 cases, 606 hospitalized, 158 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,874 cases, 49 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 7,113 cases, 409 hospitalized, 174 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 31,793 cases, 1,342 hospitalized, 349 deaths (+68 cases)

Williamsburg: 548 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (no change)

York: 3,205 cases, 52 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+5 cases, +2 deaths)



Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 251 cases Saturday, which is 21% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

251 new cases

11 new deaths

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,063 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.