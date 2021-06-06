Virginia COVID-19 June 6 update: 155 new cases, positivity rate down to 2.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 155 new cases along with 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down at 2.5%.

As of Sunday morning, June 6, Virginia has an overall number of 676,741 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 526,590 have been confirmed by testing. 150,151 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 429 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 7 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,236 people in Virginia

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 155, 675,741 total )

155, ) New Deaths ( + 7, 11,236 total )

7, ) Current Hospitalizations (429 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 8,340,878 percent of population with at least one dose: 55.6% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 67.8% percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.4% (3,872,260) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 45.4%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,865 cases, 211 hospitalized 43 deaths (+4 case)

Chesapeake: 21,129 cases, 1022 hospitalized, 302 deaths (+6 cases, -1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,134 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 2,257 cases, 63 hospitalized, 49 deaths (NO CHANGES)

Hampton: 10,671 cases, 405 hospitalized, 179 deaths (+10 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,164 cases, 150 hospitalized, 69 deaths (NO CHANGES)

James City County: 4,648 cases, 161 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (NO CHANGES)

Newport News: 14,248 cases, 475 hospitalized, 233 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,930 cases, 1025 hospitalized, 265 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (NO CHANGES)

Poquoson: 891 cases, 23 hospitalized, 16 deaths (NO CHANGES)

Portsmouth: 9,146 cases, 681 hospitalized, 200 deaths (+3 caseS)

Southampton: 1,987 cases, 57 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 7,988 cases, 456 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+3 cases)

Virginia Beach: 36,237 cases, 1,683 hospitalized, 407 deaths (+2 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 771 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths (NO CHANGES)

York: 3,780 cases, 74 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+2 cases)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.