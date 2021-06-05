Virginia COVID-19 June 5 update: 286 new cases, over 45% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 286 new cases along with 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 2.6%.

As of Saturday morning, June 5, Virginia has an overall number of 676,586 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 526,442 have been confirmed by testing. 150,144 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 444 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 7 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,229 people in Virginia

Vaccine doses administered: 8,339,271 percent of population with at least one dose: 55.6% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 67.8% percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.4% (3,871,196) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 56.9%



For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.