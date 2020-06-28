Virginia COVID-19 June 28 update: Less than 500 cases reported, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach see high numbers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 489 additional cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths related to the virus ahead of Phase 3.

As of Sunday morning, June 28, Virginia has an overall number of 61,736 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 689 cases reported from Saturday, 460 have been confirmed by testing. Another 29 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest count for the Tidewater region:

Accomack: 1,039 cases, 71 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no increases)

Chesapeake: 879 cases, 128 hospitalized, 20 deaths​ (+25 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 47 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death​s (no increases)

Gloucester: 45 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​ (no increases)

Hampton: 310 cases, 41 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+5 cases)

Isle of Wight: 177 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths​ (no increases)

James City County: 254 cases, 58 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+2 cases)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (no increases)

Newport News: 500 cases, 44 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+10 cases)

Norfolk: 855 cases, 101 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+13 cases)

Northampton: 269 cases 39 hospitalized, 28 deaths​ (no increases)

Poquoson: 19 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (no increases)

Portsmouth: 459 cases, 68 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+4 cases)

Southampton: 155 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths​ (no increases)

Suffolk: 398 cases, 57 hospitalized, 34 deaths​ (+1 case)

Virginia Beach: 1,123 cases, 118 hospitalized, 29 deaths​ (+31 cases)

Williamsburg: 55 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​ (no increases)

York: 114 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+4 cases)

Overall, the Tidewater region saw an increase of 95 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours with more than half from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach combined.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 818 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

