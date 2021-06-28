Virginia COVID-19 June 28 update: 88 new cases, positivity rate at 1.6%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 88 new cases along with 5 new death related to COVID-19 Monday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is slightly up at 1.6%.

As of Monday morning, June 28, Virginia has an overall number of 679,917 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 529,237 have been confirmed by testing. 150,680 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 231 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 5 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,402 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 88, 679,917 total )

88, ) New Deaths ( + 5, 11,402 total )

5, ) Current Hospitalizations (231 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,015,280 percent of population with at least one dose: 58.7% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.9% percent of population fully vaccinated: 50.1% (4,306,417) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 61.4%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,871 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 21,244 cases, 1,033 hospitalized, 306 deaths ( 4 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,142 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,277 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths ( 3 cases)

Hampton: 10,727 cases, 436 hospitalized, 182 deaths ( 3 cases,)

Isle of Wight: 3,174 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (no change)

James City County: 4,668 cases, 167 hospitalized, 72 deaths ( 1 case)

Mathews: 604 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,348 cases, 507 hospitalized, 239 deaths ( 1 case)

Norfolk: 18,041 cases, 1,037 hospitalized, 271 deaths ( 5 cases, 1 death)

Northampton: 808 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 897 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths ( 1 case)

Portsmouth: 9,199 cases, 686 hospitalized, 203 deaths ( 1 case, 1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,987 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths ( 1 case)

Suffolk: 8,006 cases, 465 hospitalized, 192 deaths ( 2 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 36,408 cases, 1,715 hospitalized, 416 deaths ( 6 cases, =1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 770 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (-1 case)

York: 3,802 cases, 83 hospitalized, 59 deaths (no change)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.