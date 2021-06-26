Virginia COVID-19 June 25 update: 193 new cases, positivity rate at 1.5%

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 193 new cases along with 1 new death related to COVID-19 Friday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is slightly up at 1.5%.

As of Friday morning, June 25, Virginia has an overall number of 679,330 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 232 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,378 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

  • New Cases (+193, 679,330total)
  • New Deaths (+10, 11,378 total)
  • Current Hospitalizations (232 Currently)
  • Vaccine doses administered: 8,962,502 (Note: Data below are from June 26)
    • percent of population with at least one dose: 58.4%
      • percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.5%
    • percent of population fully vaccinated: 49.2% (4,279,531)
      • percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 61.1%

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,869 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (no change)
Chesapeake: 21,228 cases, 1,031 hospitalized, 305 deaths ( 8 cases, 1 hospitalized)
Franklin: 1,141 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths ( 1 case)
Gloucester: 2,272 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths (no change)
Hampton: 10,717 cases, 434 hospitalized, 181 deaths ( 4 cases, 1 hospitalized)
Isle of Wight: 3,172 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (no change)
James City County: 4,665 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (-1 case)
Mathews: 602 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no changes)
Newport News: 14,337 cases, 505 hospitalized, 239 deaths ( 11 cases, 1 hospitalized, 1 death)
Norfolk: 18,016 cases, 1,040 hospitalized, 269 deaths ( 3 cases, 3 hospitalized)
Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)
Poquoson: 896 cases, 26 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)
Portsmouth: 9,193 cases, 685 hospitalized, 203 deaths ( 1 case)
Southampton: 1,985 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57  deaths ( 1 case)
Suffolk: 8,003 cases, 462 hospitalized, 191 deaths (no change)
Virginia Beach: 36,373 cases, 1,716 hospitalized, 413 deaths ( 9 cases, 6 hospitalized)
Williamsburg: 772 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths ( 2 cases)
York: 3,805 cases, 82 hospitalized, 57 deaths ( 3 cases, 2 hospitalized)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10