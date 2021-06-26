Virginia COVID-19 June 25 update: 193 new cases, positivity rate at 1.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 193 new cases along with 1 new death related to COVID-19 Friday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is slightly up at 1.5%.

As of Friday morning, June 25, Virginia has an overall number of 679,330 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 232 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,378 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 193, 679,330total )

193, ) New Deaths ( + 10, 11,378 total )

10, ) Current Hospitalizations (232 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 8,962,502 (Note: Data below are from June 26) percent of population with at least one dose: 58.4% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.5% percent of population fully vaccinated: 49.2% (4,279,531) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 61.1%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,869 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 21,228 cases, 1,031 hospitalized, 305 deaths ( 8 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,141 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths ( 1 case)

Gloucester: 2,272 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 10,717 cases, 434 hospitalized, 181 deaths ( 4 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,172 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (no change)

James City County: 4,665 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (-1 case)

Mathews: 602 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no changes)

Newport News: 14,337 cases, 505 hospitalized, 239 deaths ( 11 cases, 1 hospitalized, 1 death)

Norfolk: 18,016 cases, 1,040 hospitalized, 269 deaths ( 3 cases, 3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 896 cases, 26 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,193 cases, 685 hospitalized, 203 deaths ( 1 case)

Southampton: 1,985 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths ( 1 case)

Suffolk: 8,003 cases, 462 hospitalized, 191 deaths (no change)

Virginia Beach: 36,373 cases, 1,716 hospitalized, 413 deaths ( 9 cases, 6 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 772 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths ( 2 cases)

York: 3,805 cases, 82 hospitalized, 57 deaths ( 3 cases, 2 hospitalized)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.