Virginia COVID-19 June 19 update: 89 new cases, nearly half of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 89 new cases along with 1 new death related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down at 1.5%.

As of Saturday morning, June 19, Virginia has an overall number of 678,595 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 528,260 have been confirmed by testing. 150,335 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 286 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 1 new COVID-19-related death. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,343 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 89, 678,595 total )

89, ) New Deaths ( + 10, 11,343 total )

10, ) Current Hospitalizations (286 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 8,810,782 percent of population with at least one dose: 57.7% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 69.8% percent of population fully vaccinated: 49% (4,186,501) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 60.1%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,868 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 21,194 cases, 1,028 hospitalized, 305 deaths (9 cases)

Franklin: 1,138 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,267 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 10,705 cases, 428 hospitalized, 181 deaths (2 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,172 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (no change)

James City County: 4,662 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (1 case, 1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 602 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no changes)

Newport News: 14,302 cases, 499 hospitalized, 237 deaths (5 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,998 cases, 1,033 hospitalized, 267 deaths (8 cases)

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 897 cases, 25 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,176 cases, 684 hospitalized, 202 deaths (2 cases)

Southampton: 1,985 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 8,001 cases, 460 hospitalized, 191 deaths (1 case)

Virginia Beach: 36,315 cases, 1,704 hospitalized, 413 deaths (9 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 769 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (1 case)

York: 3,796 cases, 80 hospitalized, 57 deaths (1 hospitalized)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.