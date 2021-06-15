Virginia COVID-19 June 15 update: 137 new cases, positivity rate down to 1.7%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 137 new cases along with 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down at 1.7%.

As of Tuesday morning, June 15, Virginia has an overall number of 677,949 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 527,761 have been confirmed by testing. 150,188 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 324 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,328 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 137, 677,949 total )

137, ) New Deaths ( + 10, 11,328 total )

10, ) Current Hospitalizations (324 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 8,661,242 percent of population with at least one dose: 57% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 69.2% percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.8% (4,083,891) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 59%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,866 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths ( 1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 21,175 cases, 1,025 hospitalized, 305 deaths ( 8 cases, 1 death)

Franklin: 1,137 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths ( 1 case)

Gloucester: 2,263 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths ( 3 cases)

Hampton: 10,695 cases, 415 hospitalized, 181 deaths ( 4 cases, 1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,170 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (-1 case)

James City County: 4,663 cases, 166 hospitalized, 72 deaths ( 1 case, 1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 599 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths ( 1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 14,273 cases, 491 hospitalized, 235 deaths ( 3 cases)

Norfolk: 17,973 cases, 1,029 hospitalized, 267 deaths ( 10 cases)

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 896 cases, 25 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,171 cases, 683 hospitalized, 202 deaths ( 4 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,984 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths (-1 case)

Suffolk: 8001 cases, 460 hospitalized, 191 deaths ( 4 case)

Virginia Beach: 36,282 cases, 1,700 hospitalized, 413 deaths ( 4 cases, 1 death)

Williamsburg: 769 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change)

York: 3,794 cases, 79 hospitalized, 55 deaths ( 2 cases)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.