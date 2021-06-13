Virginia COVID-19 June 13 update: Only 73 new cases, over 47% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 73 new cases along with 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down at 1.9%.

As of Sunday morning, June 13, Virginia has an overall number of 677,744 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 527,482 have been confirmed by testing. 150,262 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 323 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,307 people in Virginia.

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.