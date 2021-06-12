Virginia COVID-19 June 12 update: 141 new cases, positivity rate down to 1.9%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 197 new cases along with 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down at 1.9%.

As of Saturday morning, June 12, Virginia has an overall number of 677,671 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 527,412 have been confirmed by testing. 150,259 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 345 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,293 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 141, 677,671 total )

141, ) New Deaths ( + 10, 11,293 total )

10, ) Current Hospitalizations (345 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 8,591,028 percent of population with at least one dose: 56.8% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 68.9% percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.8% (4,033,614) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 58.5%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,867 cases, 211 hospitalized 45 deaths (1 case, 1 death)

Chesapeake: 21,163 cases, 1,025 hospitalized, 303 deaths (12 cases, 5 hospitalized, 1 death)

Franklin: 1,135 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (NO CHANGE)

Gloucester: 2,261 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths ( 1 case, 2 hospitalized)

Hampton: 10,687 cases, 414 hospitalized, 180 deaths ( 6 case, 1 hospitalized, 1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,171 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (3 cases, 1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,657 cases, 164 hospitalized, 72 deaths (5 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,262 cases, 490 hospitalized, 235 deaths ( 2 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death)

Norfolk: 17,957 cases, 1,027 hospitalized, 266 deaths ( 9 cases, 1 hospitalized, -1 death)

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 896 cases, 25 hospitalized, 17 deaths ( 1 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,158 cases, 681 hospitalized, 201 deaths (4 cases)

Southampton: 1,985 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths (NO CHANGE)

Suffolk: 7,995 cases, 460 hospitalized, 191 deaths ( 1 case, 1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 36,277 cases, 1,697 hospitalized, 411 deaths (13 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 769 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (-2 cases)

York: 3,788 cases, 79 hospitalized, 55 deaths (2 cases, 1 hospitalized)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.