Virginia COVID-19 June 1 update: State health officials report record low daily increase with only 59 new cases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 59 new cases along with 8 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 2.7%.

As of Tuesday morning, June 1, Virginia has an overall number of 675,597 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 525,527 have been confirmed by testing. 149,870 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 446 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. There were 18 new patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. State health officials also reported 8 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,194 people in Virginia

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 59, 675,597 total )

59, ) New Deaths ( + 8, 11,194 total )

8, ) Current Hospitalizations (446 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 8,205,846) (35,548 average doses administered per day) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 54.9%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 44.4%)

Moderna announced Tuesday it has officially filed for full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is currently only authorized for emergency use in the United States. Full approval would signal the FDA’s full confidence in the vaccine and would be granted based on more data.

Moderna has an agreement with the government to supply 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,858 cases, 209 hospitalized 42 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 21,102 cases, 1018 hospitalized, 301 deaths (+4 cases, -1 deaths)

Franklin: 1,134 cases, 55 hospitalized, 32 deaths (NO CHANGES)

Gloucester: 2,249 cases, 61 hospitalized, 49 deaths (NO CHANGES)

Hampton: 10,644 cases, 402 hospitalized, 178 deaths (+7 cases, 2 hosptialized)

Isle of Wight: 3,162 cases, 150 hospitalized, 69 deaths (NO CHANGES)

James City County: 4,641 cases, 158 hospitalized, 72 deaths (-1 case)

Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (NO CHANGES)

Newport News: 14,220 cases, 467 hospitalized, 230 deaths (+1 case, -1hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,893 cases, 1015 hospitalized, 263 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (NO CHANGES)

Poquoson: 890 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths (NO CHANGES)

Portsmouth: 9,129 cases, 679 hospitalized, 200 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,985 cases, 57 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 7,972 cases, 455 hospitalized, 191 deaths (-5 case, -1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 36,190 cases, 1,665 hospitalized, 407 deaths (+9 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 772 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths (NO CHANGES)

York: 3,775 cases, 71 hospitalized, 55 deaths (-1 case, +1 death)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.