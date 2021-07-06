Virginia COVID-19 July 6 update: 132 new cases, at least 51% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 132 new cases along with 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is up at 1.9%.

As of Tuesday morning, July 6, Virginia has an overall number of 681,326 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 530,151 have been confirmed by testing. 151,175 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 211 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 3 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,434 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 132, 681,326 total )

132, ) New Deaths ( + 3, 11,434 total )

3, ) Current Hospitalizations (211 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,132,548 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.4% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.5% percent of population fully vaccinated: 51.2% (4,373,518) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 62.2%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,872 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 21,288 cases, 1,042 hospitalized, 308 deaths ( 6 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,141 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (-1 case)

Gloucester: 2,279 cases, 68 hospitalized, 50 deaths ( 1 death)

Hampton: 10,742 cases, 453 hospitalized, 182 deaths ( 3 cases)

Isle of Wight: 3,182 cases, 152 hospitalized, 70 deaths (no change)

James City County: 4,689 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths ( 1 case)

Mathews: 604 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,387 cases, 513 hospitalized, 239 deaths ( 2 cases)

Norfolk: 18,078 cases, 1,049 hospitalized, 272 deaths ( 4 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 809 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 900 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,225 cases, 696 hospitalized, 204 deaths ( 2 cases)

Southampton: 1,992 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths ( 2 cases)

Suffolk: 8,015 cases, 474 hospitalized, 191 deaths ( 1 case, 2 hospitalized, 1 death)

Virginia Beach: 36,489 cases, 1,730 hospitalized, 417 deaths ( 17 cases, 1 hospitalized,)

Williamsburg: 768 cases, 29 hospitalized, 14 deaths ( 1 death)

York: 3,808 cases, 83 hospitalized, 59 deaths (no change)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.