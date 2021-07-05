Virginia COVID-19 July 5 update: 122 new cases, positivity rate climbs to 2%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 122 new cases along with 4 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is up at 2.0%.

As of Monday morning, July 5, Virginia has an overall number of 681,194 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 530,001 have been confirmed by testing. 151,193 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 227 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 4 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,431 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 122, 681,194 total )

122, ) New Deaths ( + 4, 11,431 total )

4, ) Current Hospitalizations (227 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,126,747 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.3% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.5% percent of population fully vaccinated: 51.2% (4,370,235) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 62.1%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,872 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 21,282 cases, 1,040 hospitalized, 308 deaths ( 3 cases)

Franklin: 1,142 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,279 cases, 68 hospitalized, 49 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 10,739 cases, 453 hospitalized, 182 deaths ( 1 case)

Isle of Wight: 3,182 cases, 152 hospitalized, 70 deaths ( 1 case)

James City County: 4,688 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths ( 1 case)

Mathews: 604 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,385 cases, 513 hospitalized, 239 deaths ( 1 case, 1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,074 cases, 1,048 hospitalized, 272 deaths ( 5 cases)

Northampton: 809 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 900 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,223 cases, 696 hospitalized, 204 deaths (no change)

Southampton: 1,990 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 8,014 cases, 472 hospitalized, 190 deaths ( 1 case)

Virginia Beach: 36,472 cases, 1,729 hospitalized, 417 deaths ( 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death)

Williamsburg: 768 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change)

York: 3,808 cases, 83 hospitalized, 59 deaths (no change)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.