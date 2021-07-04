Virginia COVID-19 July 4 update: 168 new cases, 4 additional deaths, nearly 60% of population partially vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 168 new cases along with 4 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is up at 1.9%.

As of Sunday morning, July 4, Virginia has an overall number of 681,072 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 529,914 have been confirmed by testing. 151,158 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 227 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 4 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,427 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 166, 681,072 total )

166, ) New Deaths ( + 4, 11,427 total )

4, ) Current Hospitalizations (227 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,107,161 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.2% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.4% percent of population fully vaccinated: 50.5% (4,359,054) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 62.0%



Loca Cases

Accomack: 2,872 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 21,279 cases, 1,040 hospitalized, 308 deaths (7 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death)

Franklin: 1,142 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,279 cases, 68 hospitalized, 49 deaths (1 death)

Hampton: 10,738 cases, 453 hospitalized, 182 deaths (1 case)

Isle of Wight: 3,181 cases, 152 hospitalized, 70 deaths (no change)

James City County: 4,687 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (3 cases)

Mathews: 604 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,384 cases, 512 hospitalized, 239 deaths ( 4 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,069 cases, 1,048 hospitalized, 272 deaths (3 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 809 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 900 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,223 cases, 696 hospitalized, 204 deaths (1 death)

Southampton: 1,990 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 8,013 cases, 472 hospitalized, 190 deaths (3 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 36,466 cases, 1,727 hospitalized, 416 deaths ( 5 cases, 1 hospitalized, 1 death)

Williamsburg: 768 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change)

York: 3,808 cases, 83 hospitalized, 59 deaths (1 case)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.