Virginia COVID-19 July 27 update: Over 800 new cases, more than 400 currently hospitalized, positivity rate nearing 5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 835 new cases along with 9 deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is up at 4.7%.

As of Tuesday morning, July 27, Virginia has an overall number of 691,018 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 535,991 have been confirmed by testing. 155,027 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 429 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 9 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,515 people in Virginia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to backpedal Tuesday on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, a federal official said.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 835, 691,018 total )

835, ) New Deaths (+9, 11,515 total )

) Current Hospitalizations (429 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,364,291 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.8% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.7% percent of population fully vaccinated: 53.7% (4,581,600) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 64.7%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,907 cases, 216 hospitalized 46 deaths ( 7 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 21,703 cases, 1,059 hospitalized, 311 deaths ( 43 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,147 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,348 cases, 70 hospitalized, 52 deaths ( 11 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 10,946 cases, 468 hospitalized, 184 deaths ( 19 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,248 cases, 155 hospitalized, 70 deaths ( 8 cases, 1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,761 cases, 183 hospitalized, 72 deaths ( 3 cases)

Mathews: 609 cases, 24 hospitalized, 14 deaths ( 2 cases)

Newport News: 14,613 cases, 549 hospitalized, 242 deaths ( 14 cases, 4 hospitalized, 1 death)

Norfolk: 18,311 cases, 1,070 hospitalized, 274 deaths ( 29 cases)

Northampton: 807 cases, 82 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 918 cases, 28 hospitalized, 18 deaths ( 1 case)

Portsmouth: 9,346 cases, 708 hospitalized, 205 deaths ( 7 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,006 cases, 58 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 8,158 cases, 490 hospitalized, 192 deaths ( 22 cases, 6 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 37,172 cases, 1,763 hospitalized, 420 deaths ( 48 cases, 3 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 784 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths ( 2 cases)

York: 3,902 cases, 96 hospitalized, 59 deaths ( 6 cases)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.