Virginia COVID-19 July 26 update: Over 500 new cases, more than 400 currently hospitalized as positivity rate goes back up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 505 new cases along with 6 deaths related to COVID-19 Monday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is up at 4.3%.

As of Monday morning, July 26, Virginia has an overall number of 690,183 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 535,453 have been confirmed by testing. 154,730 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 415 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 6 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,506 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 505, 690,183 total )

505, ) New Deaths (+6, 11,506 total )

) Current Hospitalizations (415 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,353,649 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.7% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.6% percent of population fully vaccinated: 53.6% (4,577,793) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 64.7%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,900 cases, 215 hospitalized 46 deaths ( 11 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 21,660 cases, 1,060 hospitalized, 311 deaths ( 81 cases, 4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,147 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths ( 4 cases)

Gloucester: 2,337 cases, 69 hospitalized, 52 deaths ( 7 cases, 1 hospitalized, 1 death)

Hampton: 10,927 cases, 466 hospitalized, 184 deaths ( 28 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,240 cases, 154 hospitalized, 70 deaths ( 16 cases)

James City County: 4,758 cases, 183 hospitalized, 72 deaths ( 12 cases)

Mathews: 607 cases, 24 hospitalized, 14 deaths ( 1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 14,599 cases, 545 hospitalized, 241 deaths ( 51 cases, 1 hospitalized, 1 death)

Norfolk: 18,282 cases, 1,070 hospitalized, 274 deaths ( 43 cases, 6 hospitalized)

Northampton: 807 cases, 82 hospitalized, 36 deaths (-1 case)

Poquoson: 917 cases, 28 hospitalized, 18 deaths ( 5 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,339 cases, 707 hospitalized, 205 deaths ( 33 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,006 cases, 58 hospitalized, 57 deaths ( 2 cases )

Suffolk: 8,136 cases, 484 hospitalized, 192 deaths ( 16 cases, 1 hospitalized, 1 death)

Virginia Beach: 37,124 cases, 1,759 hospitalized, 420 deaths ( 136 cases, 7 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 782 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths ( 4 cases)

York: 3,896 cases, 96 hospitalized, 59 deaths ( 23 cases, 1 hospitalized)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.