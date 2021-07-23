Virginia COVID-19 July 23 update: 750 new cases; hospitalizations on the rise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday with 750 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Virginia is reporting a 7-day moving average of 400.3 cases per day, which is a 112% increase since the start of July.

415 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is up 28 people from yesterday.

Overall, the state has reported 688,300 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 3.8%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,500 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. Seven more people have lost their life to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 750 (688,300 total )

750 ) Current hospitalizations: +28 patients (415 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 3.8%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,311,533 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.4% (5,061,829) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.3% percent of population fully vaccinated: 53.4% (4,560,561) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 64.5%



Local cases:

Accomack: 2,889 cases, 214 hospitalized 46 deaths (+3 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 21,579 cases, 1,056 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+ 41 cases)

Franklin: 1,143 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2,330 cases, 68 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 10,899 cases, 467 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+ 21 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,224 cases, 154 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 4,746 cases, 183 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+7 cases, + hospitalized)

Mathews: 607 cases, 23 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,548 cases, 544 hospitalized, 240 deaths (+14 cases)

Norfolk: 18,239 cases, 1,064 hospitalized, 274 deaths ( +15 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 808 cases, 82 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 912 cases, 28 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,306 cases, 705 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+10 cases)

Southampton: 2,004 cases, 58 hospitalized, 57 deaths ( no change)

Suffolk: 8,120 cases, 483 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+11 cases)

Virginia Beach: 36,988 cases, 1,752 hospitalized, 420 deaths (+61 cases)

Williamsburg: 778 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no change)

York: 3,873 cases, 95 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)