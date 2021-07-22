Virginia COVID-19 July 22 update: 666 new cases, 35 additional hospitalizations

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday with 666 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Virginia is reporting a 7-day moving average of 373.7 cases per day, which is a 145.37% increase from one month ago.

387 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is up 35 people from yesterday. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 12% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 686,550 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 3.5%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,493 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. Three people have lost their life to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 666 (686,550 total )

666 ) Current hospitalizations: +35 patients (387 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 3.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,296,526 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.3% (5,061,829) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.2% percent of population fully vaccinated: 53.3% (4,553,535) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 64.4%



Local cases:

Accomack: 2,886 cases, 213 hospitalized 46 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 21,538 cases, 1,056 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+20 cases)

Franklin: 1,142 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,326 cases, 68 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 10,878 cases, 465 hospitalized, 183 deaths (+31 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,219 cases, 154 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+5 case)

James City County: 4,739 cases, 182 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+5 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 607 cases, 23 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 14,534 cases, 544 hospitalized, 240 deaths (+6 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,224 cases, 1,062 hospitalized, 274 deaths (+22 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 808 cases, 82 hospitalized, 36 deaths (-1 case)

Poquoson 911 cases, 28 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,296 cases, 705 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+4 cases)

Southampton: 2004 cases, 58 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 8,109 cases, 483 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 36,927 cases, 1,752 hospitalized, 420 deaths (+46 cases)

Williamsburg: 778 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 3,862 cases, 94 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+6 cases, +2 hospitalized)