Virginia COVID-19 July 21 update: 678 new cases, positivity rate soars over 3%

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday with 678 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Virginia is reporting a 7-day moving average of 340.3 cases per day, which is more than double from just one month ago.

352 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is up 14 people from yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 13% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 686,884 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 3.4%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,491 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 678 (686,884 total )

678 ) Current hospitalizations: +14 patients (352 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 3.4%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,282,258 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.2% (5,053,312) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.1% percent of population fully vaccinated: 53.3% (4,547,021) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 64.3%



Local cases:

Accomack: 2,884 cases, 213 hospitalized 46 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 21,518 cases, 1,056 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+25 cases)

Franklin: 1,142 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,324 cases, 68 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+7 cases)

Hampton: 10,847 cases, 465 hospitalized, 182 deaths (+20 cases, 1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,214 cases, 154 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 4,734 cases, 180 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 606 cases, 23 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,528 cases, 542 hospitalized, 240 deaths (+6 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,202 cases, 1,059 hospitalized, 274 deaths (+6 cases)

Northampton: 809 cases, 82 hospitalized, 36 deaths (-1 case)

Poquoson 908 cases, 28 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,292 cases, 705 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2003 cases, 58 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 8,100 cases, 482 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+6 cases)

Virginia Beach: 36,881 cases, 1,752 hospitalized, 420 deaths (+35 cases, -1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 776 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

York: 3,856 cases, 92 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+4 cases)