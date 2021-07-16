Virginia COVID-19 July 16 update: 445 new cases, positivity rate rises to 2.7%

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up slightly from yesterday with 445 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Virginia is reporting a 7-day moving average of 224.6 cases per day, which is the highest it has been since early June.

256 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is up 19 people from yesterday. 29% of those are in the ICU, while 14% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 684,499 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 2.7%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,477 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That included the increase in 6 deaths from yesterday.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 445 (684,499 total )

445 ) New deaths: +6 (11,477 total)

Current hospitalizations: +19 patients (256 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 2.7%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,218,770 percent of population with at least one dose: 58.8% (5,019,603) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.7% percent of population fully vaccinated: 52.9% (4,514,468) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 63.9%



Local cases:

Accomack: 2,879 cases, 213 hospitalized 46 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 21,439 cases, 1,049 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+12 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 1,144 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,300 cases, 68 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 10,797 cases, 463 hospitalized, 182 deaths (+6 cases)

Isle of Wight: 3,204 cases, 154 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 4,707 cases, 172 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 606 cases, 23 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,481 cases, 530 hospitalized, 240 deaths (+26 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,155 cases, 1,057 hospitalized, 274 deaths (+8 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 809 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 904 cases, 28 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 9,264 cases, 702 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,997 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 8,055 cases, 479 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+10 cases,)

Virginia Beach: 36,714 cases, 1,743 hospitalized, 419 deaths (+38 cases, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 774 cases, 29 hospitalized, 14 deaths (11 case)

York: 3,843 cases, 89 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)