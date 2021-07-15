Virginia COVID-19 July 15 update: 440 new cases, daily positivity rate rises

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday with 440 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. So far, Virginia has added an average of 248 cases each day throughout the month of July.

237 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is down ever so slightly from yesterday. 28% of those are in the ICU, while 16% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 684,054 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 2.5%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,471 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That included the increase in 4 deaths from yesterday.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 440 (684,054 total )

440 ) New deaths: +4 (11,471 total)

Current hospitalizations: -3 patients (237 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 2.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,237,096 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.6% (5,088,902) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.5% percent of population fully vaccinated: 51.9% (4,433,217) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 63%



Local cases:

Accomack: 2,878 cases, 213 hospitalized 46 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 21,427 cases, 1,046 hospitalized, 309 deaths (+22 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,144 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 2,297 cases, 68 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 10,791 cases, 463 hospitalized, 182 deaths (+7 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,203 cases, 154 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,706 cases, 171 hospitalized, 72 deaths (no change)

Mathews: 606 cases, 23 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 14,455 cases, 528 hospitalized, 240 deaths (+18 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,147 cases, 1,058 hospitalized, 274 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 809 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 903 cases, 28 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,264 cases, 701 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+10 cases)

Southampton: 1,994 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 8,045 cases, 479 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+6 cases,)

Virginia Beach: 36,676 cases, 1,743 hospitalized, 418 deaths (+28 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 775 cases, 29 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

York: 3,837 cases, 88 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)