Virginia COVID-19 July 14 update: 412 new cases; test positivity rate on the rise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday with 412 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 219 cases, which is a 47% increase in the past three weeks.

240 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is up ever so slightly from yesterday. 28% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 683,614 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate has risen to 2.4%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,467 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That included the increase in 8 deaths from yesterday.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 412 (683,614 total )

412 ) New deaths: +8 (11,467 total)

Current hospitalizations: +3 patients (240 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 2.4%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,129,894 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.6% (5,086,702) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.4% percent of population fully vaccinated: 51.7% (4,417,727) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 62.9%



Local cases:

Accomack: 2,878 cases, 213 hospitalized 46 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 21,405 cases, 1,047 hospitalized, 309 deaths (+37 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,141 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2,295 cases, 68 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 10,784 cases, 463 hospitalized, 181 deaths (+1 case)

Isle of Wight: 3,200 cases, 153 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+4 cases)

James City County: 4,706 cases, 171 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 605 cases, 23 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,455 cases, 525 hospitalized, 240 deaths (+12 cases)

Norfolk: 18,139 cases, 1,057 hospitalized, 274 deaths (+11 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 808 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 903 cases, 28 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 9,254 cases, 701 hospitalized, 205 deaths (-2 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,994 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 8,039 cases, 479 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+4 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 36,648 cases, 1,745 hospitalized, 418 deaths (+25 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 774 cases, 29 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no change)

York: 3,832 cases, 87 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)