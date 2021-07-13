Virginia COVID-19 July 13 update: 346 new cases, positivity rate trending upward

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 346 new cases along with 9 deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is up at 2.3%.

As of Tuesday morning, July 13, Virginia has an overall number of 683,202 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 531,311 have been confirmed by testing. 151,891 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 237 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 9 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,459 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 346, 682,856 total )

346, ) New Deaths (+9, 11,459 total )

) Current Hospitalizations (237 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,206,345 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.4% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.3% percent of population fully vaccinated: 51.7% (4,416,640) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 62.8%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,877 cases, 213 hospitalized 46 deaths ( 1 case)

Chesapeake: 21,368 cases, 1,045 hospitalized, 309 deaths ( 11 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,140 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths ( 1 case)

Gloucester: 2,292 cases, 68 hospitalized, 50 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 10,783 cases, 463 hospitalized, 181 deaths ( 12 case, 3 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,196 cases, 153 hospitalized, 70 deaths ( 3 cases)

James City County: 4,701 cases, 170 hospitalized, 72 deaths ( 1 case, 2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 605 cases, 23 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,443 cases, 525 hospitalized, 240 deaths ( 2 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,128 cases, 1,058 hospitalized, 274 deaths ( 19 cases, 5 hospitalized)

Northampton: 808 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 903 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,256 cases, 702 hospitalized, 205 deaths ( 10 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,993 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 8,035 cases, 477 hospitalized, 191 deaths ( 11 case, 1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 36,623 cases, 1,743 hospitalized, 418 deaths ( 51 cases, 7 cases)

Williamsburg: 774 cases, 29 hospitalized, 14 deaths ( 1 case)

York: 3,830 cases, 86 hospitalized, 59 deaths ( 4 cases)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.