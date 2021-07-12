Virginia COVID-19 July 12 update: 183 new cases, nearly 4.5 million fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 183 new cases along with 0 deaths related to COVID-19 Monday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 2.1%.

As of Monday morning, July 12, Virginia has an overall number of 682,856 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 531,009 have been confirmed by testing. 151,747 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 222 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 0 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,450 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 183, 682,856 total )

183, ) New Deaths ( 11,450 total )

) Current Hospitalizations (222 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,192,810 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.3% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 71.1% percent of population fully vaccinated: 51.7% (4,415,707) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 62.8%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,876 cases, 213 hospitalized 46 deaths ( 1 case)

Chesapeake: 21,357 cases, 1,043 hospitalized, 309 deaths ( 8 cases)

Franklin: 1,139 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,292 cases, 68 hospitalized, 50 deaths ( 2 cases)

Hampton: 10,771 cases, 460 hospitalized, 181 deaths ( 1 case, -1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,193 cases, 153 hospitalized, 70 deaths (no change)

James City County: 4,700 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths ( 2 cases)

Mathews: 605 cases, 23 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,441 cases, 523 hospitalized, 240 deaths (7 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,109 cases, 1,053 hospitalized, 274 deaths ( 8 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death)

Northampton: 808 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 903 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,246 cases, 700 hospitalized, 205 deaths ( 3 cases)

Southampton: 1,993 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 8,024 cases, 476 hospitalized, 191 deaths (no change)

Virginia Beach: 36,572 cases, 1,736 hospitalized, 418 deaths (no change)

Williamsburg: 773 cases, 29 hospitalized, 14 deaths ( 1 case)

York: 3,826 cases, 86 hospitalized, 59 deaths ( 7 cases)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.