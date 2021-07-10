Virginia COVID-19 July 10 update: 286 new cases, positivity rate trending upwards

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 286 new cases along with 2 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is up at 2.1%.

As of Saturday morning, July 10, Virginia has an overall number of 682,433 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 530,751 have been confirmed by testing. 151,682 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 228 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 2 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,450 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 286, 682,433 total )

286, ) New Deaths ( + 2, 11,450 total )

2, ) Current Hospitalizations (228 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,165,947 percent of population with at least one dose: 59.0% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.8% percent of population fully vaccinated: 51.7% (4,413,566) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 62.8%



Local Cases

Accomack: 2,875 cases, 213 hospitalized 46 deaths (1 case, 1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 21,339 cases, 1,043 hospitalized, 309 deaths ( 6 cases)

Franklin: 1,139 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths ( -2 cases)

Gloucester: 2,288 cases, 68 hospitalized, 50 deaths ( 2 cases)

Hampton: 10,767 cases, 460 hospitalized, 182 deaths (no change)

Isle of Wight: 3,193 cases, 153 hospitalized, 70 deaths (4 cases, 1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,697 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (no change)

Mathews: 605 cases, 23 hospitalized, 13 deaths (1 case, 1 death)

Newport News: 14,427 cases, 520 hospitalized, 240 deaths ( 6 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death)

Norfolk: 18,101 cases, 1,050 hospitalized, 273 deaths (10 cases)

Northampton: 808 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (-1 case)

Poquoson: 903 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,238 cases, 698 hospitalized, 205 deaths (2 cases)

Southampton: 1,993 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (2 cases)

Suffolk: 8,023 cases, 476 hospitalized, 191 deaths (1 case, 1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 36,553 cases, 1,735 hospitalized, 418 deaths (18 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 772 cases, 29 hospitalized, 14 deaths ( 1 case)

York: 3,815 cases, 86 hospitalized, 59 deaths (no change)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.