Virginia COVID-19 Jan. 9 update: Nearly 5,800 new cases statewide, Hampton Roads makes up 21% of daily increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth straight day on Saturday, along with 69 new COVID-19 deaths.

As of Saturday morning, January 9, Virginia has an overall number of 393,715 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 325,517 have been confirmed by testing. 68,198 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +5,798 , 393 total), trending up , at record levels

, 393 total), , Case incidence rate: 55.5 per 100K people, trending up, at record levels

per 100K people, New deaths ( +69, 5,381 total), trending up, 33 per day on average

5,381 total), Current hospitalizations ( +107, 3,032 total), trending up overall , at record levels

3,032 total), , Testing ( 16.7% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall , averaging around 26K tests (down recently around holiday)

7-day average of positive tests), , averaging around 26K tests (down recently around holiday) Vaccines administered: (167,452 total), 11,023 people fully vaccinated

Vaccines distributed: (482,525 total), data not updated yet for Friday

Local cases

Accomack: 1,928 cases, 137 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+38 cases)

Chesapeake: 10224 cases, 643 hospitalized, 108 deaths (+119 cases, +10 hospitalization, +1 death)

Franklin: 703 cases, 37 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+6 cases)

Gloucester: 1043 cases, 36 hospitalized, 9 deaths ( +38 cases)

Hampton: 4,988 cases, 205 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+35 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Isle of Wight: 1,686 cases, 82 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+25 cases)

James City County: 2,254 cases, 100 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+36 cases)

Mathews: 351 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+6 cases)

Newport News: 6814 cases, 211 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+104 cases)

Norfolk: 9,976 cases, 608 hospitalized, 117 deaths (+170 cases, +8 hospitalization, +3 death)

Northampton: 500 cases, 58 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 399 cases, 15 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+8 cases)

Portsmouth: 5196 cases, 459 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+121 cases, +2 hospitalization)

Southampton: 1,509 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+37 cases, -2 hospitalizations)

Suffolk: 4460 cases, 253 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+65 cases, +3 hospitalizations)

Virginia Beach: 19718 cases, 816 hospitalized, 167 deaths (+404 cases, +7 hospitalizations, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 389 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 1,757 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+28 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 1,247 cases Saturday, which is 21% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

1,247 new cases

7 new deaths

31 new patients hospitalized (704 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 3,032 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.