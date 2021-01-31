Virginia COVID-19 Jan. 31 update: Over 2,500 new cases, 15 new deaths, positivity rate falls to 11.8%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 2,558 new coronavirus cases along with 15 new deaths Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, January 31, Virginia has an overall number of 504,779 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 404,469 have been confirmed by testing. 100,310 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator says Virginia has currently used 57% of the vaccinations it has been given by the federal government. That places the commonwealth at 21st out 50 states for how many vaccines it has administered, according to a ranking by Becker’s Hospital Review. It was just a week ago the state was lingering down near the bottom of the list.

Local cases

Hampton Roads is still seeing high virus levels, though test positivity has come down slightly recently. Deaths are still trending up overall.

Accomack: 2,342 cases, 166 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+9 cases)

Chesapeake: 15,436 cases, 720 hospitalized, 136 deaths (+66 cases)

Franklin: 859 cases, 43 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+ 5 cases)

Gloucester: 1,501 cases, 41 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+16 cases)

Hampton: 7,174 cases, 236 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+38 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,179 cases, 98 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+18 cases)

James City County: 3454 cases, 113 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+20 cases)

Mathews: 441 cases, 16 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 9772 cases, 252 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+44 cases, +5 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Norfolk: 12,850 cases, 692 hospitalized, 142 deaths (+75 cases)

Northampton: 632 cases, 66 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+5 cases)

Poquoson: 599 cases, 17 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Portsmouth: 6,547 cases, 500 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,710 cases, 43 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+7 cases)

Suffolk: 5,810 cases, 307 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+32 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 26,211 cases, 1080 hospitalized, 206 deaths (+145 cases)

Williamsburg: 444 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 2,548 cases, 41 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+14 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 523 cases Saturday, which is 20% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

523 new cases

6 new deaths

10 new patients currently hospitalized (738 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,516 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.