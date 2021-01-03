Virginia COVID-19 Jan. 3 update: Over 5K-plus cases reported, percent positivity rate rises to 15.3%, nearly 1,400 new cases in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has reported 5,010 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday, bringing the state’s daily increase back to more than 5,000 cases a day.

As of Sunday morning, January 3, Virginia has an overall number of 363,765 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 303,881 have been confirmed by testing. 59,881 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

This is the third day in the last four days that the Virginia Department of Health has reported over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The commonwealth’s 7-day percent positivity rate is now at the highest it’s ever been with 15.3%. Residents between the ages of 20 and 29 are still the age group with the highest cases of the virus.

A VDH spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that COVID-19 metrics are “going to be higher than normal” for the Western Tidewater Health District due to cases from the Deerfield Correctional Center that “had not been loaded into the database” from a few months ago.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+ 5,010 , 363,765 total)

, 363,765 total) New deaths ( +7 , 5,124 total), trending up

, 5,124 total), Current hospitalizations (+ 70, 2,708 total), trending up overall , at record levels

2,708 total), , Testing ( 15.3% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, testing was down around holiday

7-day average of positive tests), testing was down around holiday Vaccines administered: 87,618 doses administered total

Vaccines distributed: 404,675 distributed total

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 87,618

Vaccine doses are still being administered at a slow pace. Some of those doses given to Virginia have also gone to CVS and Walgreens, which are in charge of vaccinating Virginia’s nursing homes. A nursing home operator who spoke to 10 On Your Side on Thursday says the process has been “frustrating,” with only of his facilities scheduled for testing despite the program starting on Monday.

Local cases

Accomack: 1,760 cases, 128 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 9,628 cases, 620 hospitalized, 102 deaths (+102 cases, -2 hospitalizations)

Franklin: 682 cases, 36 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+2 hospitalizations)

Gloucester: 891 cases, 32 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 4,546 cases, 197 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+124 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 1,576 cases, 79 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+28 cases)

James City County: 2,032 cases, 100 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+61 cases)

Mathews: 319 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 death (+6 cases)

Newport News: 6525 cases, 205 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+187 cases)

Norfolk: 9,077 cases, 568 hospitalized, 109 deaths (+102 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 456 cases, 55 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 346 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+9 cases)

Portsmouth: 4,693 cases, 439 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+85 cases)

Southampton: 1,233 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+77 cases)

Suffolk: 4148 cases, 236 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+89 cases)

Virginia Beach: 17481 cases, 762 hospitalized, 152 deaths (+373 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 385 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+25 cases)

York: 1,566 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+73 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 1,389 cases Sunday, which is 27% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

1,389 new cases

1 new death

9 new patients hospitalized (682 total), trending up

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 2,708 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.